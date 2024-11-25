Progress of the Bali Hai Pier roof project nears completion, enhancing Pattaya’s image

PATTAYA, Thailand – The roof installation project for the Bali Hai Pier, a key gateway to Koh Larn, is nearing completion and has already received positive feedback from both tourists and locals. The project aims to beautify the area and provide a more convenient and safe experience for visitors traveling to the popular island.

Tourists visiting Koh Larn recently praised the improvements, noting that the pier looks much more attractive and presentable, in line with Pattaya’s status as a major tourist destination. One visitor shared, “It looks great, much more beautiful and peaceful.” However, she also raised concerns about the damaged pier at Tien Beach, which could pose a safety risk to travelers, especially if they lose their balance.

The project has been hailed as a success by many, with comments such as “Excellent work” and “It looks much better and more shaded now.” This upgrade not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of Pattaya but also reflects the city’s commitment to improving safety and infrastructure to better serve both tourists and residents.

















































