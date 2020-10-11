Pro-democracy protestors rally in Pattaya

Student pro-democracy activists rallied supporters on Pattaya Beach Saturday, calling for institutional changes to Thailand’s government.







Organized by the Pattaya Free Youth group, the five-hour rally kicked off at 2 p.m. Oct. 10 with protestors waving signs and making speeches calling for “true” democracy, the resignation of the prime minister and Cabinet, revision of the constitution and changes to the educational system.

The protest was lightly attended and received little interference from authorities. Police put up barriers to give the protestors about 20 sq. meters to gather while about 50 police and local officials kept watch. The protest remained peaceful with no arrests.

Participant Thamonthip Thipprakan said she was happy to see the rally in Bangkok to spread the call for true democracy outside of Bangkok, where most protests have been held. A massive protest is planned in the capital on Oct. 14.





















