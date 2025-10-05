Private hospitals must clearly display fees and respect patients’ rights, warns HSS

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Department of Health Service Support (HSS) has reminded private hospitals that they are required to clearly display the fees for medical treatment, medicines, and supplies so that patients can verify the costs. HSS also stated that patients who find medicine prices too high have the right to purchase them at outside pharmacies using their prescriptions.



HSS Director-General Dr Phanuwat Panket said complaints about excessive medicine prices, medical supply charges, and service fees at private hospitals remain among the most frequent issues raised each year. He clarified that these disputes often arise from poor communication or a lack of clear explanations, leaving patients with doubts about the fairness of fees.

To address the problem, the government has introduced several measures. The National Drug System Development Committee has issued reference price guidelines for medicines, while the Ministry of Commerce has set maximum prices for certain drugs in private facilities as part of efforts to ease living costs.







HSS stressed that under the Private Medical Facilities Act of 1998, hospitals are legally required to display treatment charges, medicine prices, and service fees, as well as inform patients of their rights. Facilities must also provide information points for inquiries and make charges accessible through channels such as QR codes. Violations can result in fines of up to 10,000 baht for failing to display fees, and penalties of up to one year in prison, fines of 20,000 baht, or both for charging above the posted rates.

Dr Phanuwat also reminded patients that the law guarantees their right to buy prescribed medicines from external pharmacies, a safeguard endorsed by the Medical Facilities Committee. (NNT)



































