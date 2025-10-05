Police warnings in Pattaya sound hollow as motorcycle theft cases persist

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police once again issued their standard reminder for residents to lock their motorcycles securely after yet another theft was reported, this time involving a Vespa scooter stolen from under The Loft Beach apartment block near Bang Saen.

The victim, who shared details on social media, said the thieves used another motorcycle as a getaway vehicle. He even offered a reward for information and promised no legal action if the bike was returned. The post quickly gained attention, with locals calling for more than just routine police warnings.



Critics say the familiar refrain of “lock your bike and be careful” has become a hollow gesture, doing little to stem the steady stream of theft reports across Pattaya and Chonburi. While police stress prevention, residents argue that prevention alone is not enough – what they want to see is real deterrence through stronger patrols, working CCTV, and arrests that actually lead to convictions.

For many long-term visitors and locals, the advice feels like shifting responsibility onto victims rather than confronting the criminal networks behind the thefts. “We already lock our bikes. If professional thieves want them, they’ll take them anyway,” one resident complained.

Until authorities can prove that theft in Pattaya leads to swift justice, the cycle of stolen scooters and recycled warnings looks set to continue – with owners left footing the bill and police left repeating the same tired advice.



































