‘Predator Eyes on Mobile’ in action as tourist police use AI facial scans to catch Indian overstay in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tourist police in Pattaya used AI facial recognition technology to arrest an Indian national overstaying his visa during Wan Lai celebrations on April 19.

The operation followed the policy of Tourist Police Commissioner Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Pueak-am, who has emphasized the use of modern technology to prevent and suppress crime in major tourist destinations, particularly in tracking wanted persons and foreigners overstaying their visas.







At around 11:52 a.m. on April 19, investigators from Tourist Police Station 4, Division 2, Tourist Police Bureau 1 in Chonburi launched a crime suppression operation during the Pattaya Wan Lai festival.

The operation was overseen by Pol. Lt. Col. Prapda Suksuntree, chief inspector of Tourist Police Station 4.

Officers deployed a CCOC Mobile operations vehicle equipped with AI facial recognition cameras, known informally as “Predator Eyes on Mobile,” to patrol Pattaya Beach Road in Nongprue subdistrict, Banglamung district, Chonburi.

During the operation, the AI system identified a foreign man as an overstayer.

Police arrested a 35-year-old Indian national after the system found that he had overstayed his permission to remain in Thailand by 43 days.

He was charged with being a foreign national who remained in the Kingdom after his legal permission had expired.





The suspect was transferred to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for further legal action.

Tourist police said the use of AI technology in investigations marks another important step in strengthening safety measures and building confidence among Thai and foreign visitors during major festivals such as Songkran and Pattaya’s Wan Lai celebrations.































