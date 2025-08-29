Power, water, and communication lines get major upgrade in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai chaired a progress meeting on Phase 1 of the city’s major electrical infrastructure development project. He was joined by Assistant Secretary to the Mayor Chukiat Nongyai and relevant city officials. Representatives from external agencies, including the Provincial Electricity Authority Pattaya Branch, the Provincial Waterworks Authority, and the National Telecom Public Company Limited, also attended to discuss and monitor various aspects of infrastructure development in Pattaya.







The meeting covered updates on multiple initiatives, such as the undergrounding of power lines led by the Provincial Electricity Authority, addressing accidents caused by damaged manhole covers through the Sanitation Engineering Office, and the relocation of communication lines underground by the National Telecom Public Company Limited. Additionally, the progress of water pipe installations aimed at improving distribution efficiency was reviewed, with pressure tests currently underway.



The session emphasized the importance of coordination among all agencies, including the National Telecom Public Company Limited, to jointly develop public utility areas. The meeting highlighted strong cooperation among the agencies in advancing Pattaya toward a modern, well-planned city, improving infrastructure, and enhancing quality of life for residents—an important step toward realizing a “Better Pattaya.”

For more information, contact the Civil Engineering Division, Pattaya City at 038 253 192 (during office hours).



































