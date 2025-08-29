Pattaya City Council approves two key healthcare projects to boost public services

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Council held its third ordinary session of the year, chaired by Council President Banlue Kullavanich, with Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, deputy mayors, council members, and relevant officials in attendance.

The council approved budgets for two major projects aimed at enhancing public health and safety services for residents and tourists. The first project authorizes a 12-month contract worth THB 258.925 million to hire personnel for Pattaya City Hospital, ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services after the current contract expires on October 16. Officials stressed that timely approval is crucial to prevent any disruption in hospital operations, which serve the city’s residents as well as international tourists.







The second project involves approving revised details for renovations and upgrades to the Pattaya City Veterinary Office building, ensuring modern facilities for public service delivery. Both initiatives reflect the council’s commitment to strengthening Pattaya’s healthcare infrastructure and maintaining high-quality services across the city, in line with its “Better Pattaya” policy.

For more information, residents can contact the Pattaya City Public Health Office.



































