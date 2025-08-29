Pattaya holds seasonal flu vaccination drive for 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city organized its annual seasonal influenza vaccination drive at the Pattaya Community Medical Center (Wat Boon Kanjanaram) on August 28. Deputy Mayor Wuttisak Rermkitjakan and Deputy Mayor Krisana Boonsawat visited the site to encourage staff and volunteers, meeting with residents receiving the vaccines.







The event, coordinated by the Public Health Services Division of Pattaya’s Health and Environment Office, aims to provide residents with easy access to preventive healthcare and promote herd immunity against seasonal flu, in line with the city’s “Better Pattaya” policy. Staff and local volunteers (OrSorMor) administered free vaccines covering four flu strains and educated attendees on preventing influenza, helping reduce illness and severity during the seasonal transition.



City officials reported strong attendance, with residents continuously visiting throughout the morning. The next vaccination drive will be held on September 2, at the Khlong Dong Tan area of Jomtien Beach from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering free vaccinations for the community.

For more information, residents can contact Pattaya Public Health Services at 094-458-6493 during office hours or the Pattaya Contact Center at 1337, available 24/7.









































