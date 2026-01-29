Power bank explosion injures Belgian tourist on Pattaya’s Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand — A Belgian tourist was injured early Thursday after a power bank exploded inside his trouser pocket while he was sitting in a beer bar on Pattaya’s Walking Street, prompting renewed warnings about the dangers of faulty electronic devices.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 a.m. on January 29, when Pattaya City Special Affairs officers received a call for assistance reporting an injured foreign tourist. The explosion took place inside a beer bar located along Walking Street, South Pattaya.







Emergency officers and rescue personnel rushed to the scene, where they found the injured man, a 58-year-old Belgian national, in visible pain. He had suffered burn injuries to his left thigh consistent with thermal burns. First aid was administered at the scene before relatives and friends transported him to Pattaya City Hospital for further treatment.

According to a bar employee who witnessed the incident, the tourist had been sitting and drinking normally when a loud explosion was suddenly heard. Sparks and flames were seen erupting from the victim’s trouser pocket, causing panic among customers inside the bar.

The power bank the tourist had been carrying reportedly exploded and caught fire, falling to the floor while his trousers also ignited. Staff and bystanders quickly helped extinguish the flames and move the injured man away from the area before notifying authorities.



Police later examined the power bank, which was found severely melted and damaged by fire.

Authorities are urging residents and tourists to exercise caution when using and carrying electronic devices, particularly power banks that are substandard, damaged, or uncertified, warning that such items pose a serious fire and injury risk.



































