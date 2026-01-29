Pattaya accelerates infrastructure drive with underground power and water projects

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is accelerating key infrastructure upgrades as part of its broader effort to modernize public utilities, enhance safety, and minimize disruption to residents and businesses, Jan 29.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai chaired a progress review meeting on Phase 1 of the city’s large-scale electrical system development project at Pattaya City Hall. The meeting brought together senior municipal officials, engineers, and representatives from partner agencies, including the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Pattaya, the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA), and National Telecom Public Company Limited.







Officials reported that underground power cable installation within the city area is advancing as planned. In the Zone 8 area, the underground electrical system is currently undergoing testing, while overhead power lines in Zones 6, 7, and 8 are scheduled for removal in accordance with the approved timeline.

In addition, the meeting reviewed and approved the commencement of three major water pipeline installation projects aimed at improving water pressure and service reliability. These include projects along Sukhumvit–Pattaya Soi 16, which is currently in the procurement stage; Naklua Soi 25 connecting to Phothisan Soi 3, now under the bidding process; and Pattaya Soi 6/1, which is in the contractor selection phase.



Once procurement and contracting procedures are completed, the Provincial Waterworks Authority will immediately seek permission to enter the sites and begin construction. City officials stressed the importance of strict safety measures during construction, as well as the restoration of road surfaces to conditions as close as possible to their original state, in order to prevent accidents and reduce inconvenience to the public.

The meeting also approved a request to install a cross-road water pipeline along South Pattaya Road near the Communications Intersection. The project is intended to connect existing pipelines, address low water pressure issues, and improve overall service efficiency for residents and businesses in the area.





City officials said the continued rollout of these infrastructure projects reflects Pattaya’s commitment to building a safer, more modern, and resilient urban environment, while maintaining a strong focus on public safety and quality of life as the city continues to grow as an international tourism destination.



































