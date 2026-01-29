Pattaya clears drainage lines on South Pattaya Road to prevent flooding

By Pattaya Mail
Municipal officers manage traffic as sanitation crews vacuum debris from public drainage pipes along South Pattaya Road to prevent flooding and improve water flow.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers were deployed to manage traffic and support the city’s Sanitation Engineering Department during drainage maintenance work on South Pattaya Road. Vacuum trucks were used to remove waste and sediment from public drainage pipes, easing blockages and improving water flow.

The operation aims to reduce clogging, prevent water accumulation during heavy rain, and maintain a cleaner, more livable city environment. Officials said regular drainage clearing is essential ahead of the rainy season to minimize flood risks and keep key roads functional.


Sanitation Department vacuum trucks remove waste and sediment from underground drainage systems during maintenance works on South Pattaya Road.

Drainage clearing operations aim to reduce blockages, prevent flooding during heavy rainfall, and keep Pattaya’s streets clean and safe.















