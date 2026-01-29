Pattaya clears drainage lines on South Pattaya Road to prevent flooding

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers were deployed to manage traffic and support the city’s Sanitation Engineering Department during drainage maintenance work on South Pattaya Road. Vacuum trucks were used to remove waste and sediment from public drainage pipes, easing blockages and improving water flow.

The operation aims to reduce clogging, prevent water accumulation during heavy rain, and maintain a cleaner, more livable city environment. Officials said regular drainage clearing is essential ahead of the rainy season to minimize flood risks and keep key roads functional.









































