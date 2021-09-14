Pouting Pattaya drunk climbs cell tower to spite wife

A drunk cook climbed a Pattaya cellphone tower because his wife wouldn’t drive him to the market.

Firefighters with a basket truck responded Sept. 13 to the 17-meter-high antenna tower on Soi Tungkom Tanman 25 where Chalong Promsen, 53, was scaling the superstructure to the top.







Authorities’ tried to talk him down, but being both inebriated and middle-aged, Chalong couldn’t get down once he got up.

Officers climbed up, tied a rope around Chalong and rappelled down.

The tower-climber told police he tried to persuade his wife to go to the market, but she refused. So the man-child pouted and climbed up the tower to get attention.

































