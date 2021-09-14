Dusit Thani Pattaya receives TMVS and AMVS certification

Dusit Thani Pattaya is celebrating a very special addition to its growing list of recent accolades after having been certified with “ASEAN MICE Venue Standard 2021-2023” and re-certified with “Thailand MICE Venue Standard”, which cements its position as one of the leading MICE venues in Pattaya and reflecting a capability to provide services and safety of high standards for meetings and events.

The venue criteria considers physical, technological and service, and additionally TMVS and AMVS apply worldwide accepted ISO standards when making their judgement. After thorough review, we received AMVS certification and TMVS recertification for Napalai Ballroom, Napalai A, B, C, D and E.







With these accolades, clients can be assured that holding meetings and events at Dusit Thani Pattaya is the perfect choice. With our range of flexible spaces, delicious and varied food options plus our Dusit Care programme to safeguard each attendee, when you hold an event with us you can be confident of its success.





























