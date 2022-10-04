Pot dealer claims Pattaya cop threatened him with gun

A marijuana seller claimed he was threatened at gunpoint by a Pattaya policeman to stop selling weed.

Subin Suksawad, 36, reported to police Oct. 1 that he and four friends were dealing grass from a roadside lot the day when a man he only knows as “Ko” pulled a gun and told him to leave, as his customers were smoking grass in the area.







Subin said he believed Ko was a cop, but had no proof.

The complainant said he had permission from the property owner to sell there and, with no laws in place to govern marijuana sales after it was hastily decriminalized, it’s not illegal.

Police said they’d look into it.

































