Pattaya cleans up Walking Street vendors, parking

Pattaya police and city hall officers swept through Walking Street, rousting street vendors and moving illegally parked vehicles.

The Oct. 1 cleanup came as Walking Street draws an increased number of hawkers selling food and other items to the growing number of tourists.

Traffic police had motorbikes parked on Walking Street between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. removed and blocked bikers from driving on the nightlife strip.

City hall regulatory officers, meanwhile, told those setting up tables and carts to pack up their gear and directed legal vendors to clean up trash in their area.







Two weeks ago Deputy Pattaya mayor Manote Nongyai invited Walking Street businesses operators led by Naris Petcharat to a meeting at city hall to discuss the drafting of a new set of rules and regulations to help the community keep peace and order so that business and the way of life can go forward for the benefit of all concerned.

The meeting decided to meet again to iron out the differences before the final decision is made for the rules and regulations to be implemented on Oct.1, 2022.

