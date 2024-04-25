Post-Songkran car care services thrive amidst cleanup demand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Following the Songkran Festival celebrations, car care services offering washing, compression, and spraying have emerged as lucrative ventures in various regions, where vehicles were left splashed with white powder and various forms of dirt.

Throughout the festivities, vehicle owners found it challenging to address their cleaning needs as many car care centres opted to close their doors. However, as the festivities concluded, a surge in demand for car and motorcycle cleaning services was observed.







Anan Kaenprathup, manager of Ano Car Wash located in Soi Khao Talo, east Pattaya, reported a significant influx of customers seeking cleaning services after the Pattaya Songkran Festival. This surge in demand translated into substantial revenue for his car care business.







With vehicles left covered in remnants of the festival’s revelry, including white powder and coloured substances, car care services experienced heightened demand for their expertise in restoring vehicles to their pre-celebration state.





































