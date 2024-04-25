International students lauded at ASEAN Education Center graduation ceremony in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The HHN Learning Center, in collaboration with the ASEAN Education Center, held its annual graduation ceremony for the academic year 2023 on April 23. The ceremony recognized the achievements of international students who completed their primary education at the center. Among the six students honoured were Sawwin Sukhwinai from Myanmar, Tawee Thay, Sialeak Chantha, Kimsai Chang, Sujia Tat, and James Tat from Cambodia.

While these six students were acknowledged during the graduation ceremony, many others are currently studying at the center. The HHN Foundation for Thai Children plans to hold a separate diploma ceremony to recognize their achievements and contribute to reducing social gaps and inequalities in the community.







Ratchada Chomjinda, Director of the Foundation expressed concerns about the vulnerability of children in Pattaya, especially those from Cambodia and Myanmar, who may be at risk of exploitation, including sex trafficking, forced labour, and begging. Prioritizing education for these children is crucial in addressing the root causes of such social issues.

Ratchada said, “The initiative not only highlights the importance of education but also underscores the centre’s commitment to providing opportunities for vulnerable children, empowering them to build a brighter future free from exploitation and inequality.”







Ms. Wiboon Prommoon, Director of the Chonburi Education Center, presided over the ceremony, alongside distinguished guests including Ratchada Chomjinda, Director of the Foundation, Siromes Akkrapongpanit, Deputy Director, Pirun Noi-imjai, Director of the ASEAN Education Center, and supporters of the foundation’s projects Hans Günther Müller and Hubert Grevenkamp. Teachers, staff, and international students also attended the event.





































