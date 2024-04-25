Live grenade and bullets discovered in Pattaya neighbourhood

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fully functional hand grenade, type M26, was discovered in the neighbourhood of Wat Boon Sampan (Soi Khao Noi) in east Pattaya on April 22, sparking immediate action from police explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) personnel.

A local security guard, Pratum Chomsuwat, 73, stumbled upon the grenade near a single-story cement house while cleaning the vicinity with a grass trimmer. Wrapped in cleaning cloth commonly used for vehicles, the grenade was found alongside a black aluminium box containing two 9mm gun bullets. Police officers swiftly cordoned off the area within a 200-meter radius of the bomb and awaited the arrival of EOD specialists to assess and dispose of the explosive device.







EOD officials confirmed the hand grenade to be fully functional and intended for fragmentation warfare. Evidence suggested deliberate concealment before its discovery by local residents. The recovered grenade and bullets were documented as evidence at Nongprue Police Station pending further investigation.







Preliminary suspicions point towards involvement by local teenagers, although authorities have not ruled out other possibilities. Investigations are ongoing to determine the origin of the explosive device and the motives behind its placement in the residential area.





































