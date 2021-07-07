Porn actors caught with pants down in Pattaya

A Chinese national and four Thais were caught with their pants down, illegally filming pornographic videos in Pattaya.

The unidentified suspects were apprehended in various stages of undress July 5 at a house in the Gallery Village housing development on Soi Jomtien 8 off Jomtien Second Road.







Provincial Police Region 2 officials said the sex acts were being broadcast live over mobile applications used in China with video archived for later sale and viewing.







The Chinese national was organizing the video shoot and had hired the three Thai men and one transgender woman for 1,000 baht a day, the actors told police.

All were charged with obscenity and computer-crime laws with immigration and work permit charges possible against the Chinese suspect.























