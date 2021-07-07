Pattaya garbage-dumpers cause quite a stink in Nongprue community

Nongprue sub district officials are at their wits end on how to stop careless people from dumping their garbage with neither regard for the community nor concern for public hygiene and cleanliness.

To try to solve this anti-social dilemma, Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Saengnarm and his team inspected Soi 15 on Pattanakarn Road on July 1, where residents have fiercely complained of unscrupulous people bringing truckloads of garbage and dumping it onto the side of the road.







The deputy mayor immediately ordered the sanitary department to bring their heavy equipment and clear out the mass of garbage that is not only an eyesore, but hazardous to the people’s health and wellbeing.

The mayor said that he has pleaded with the people in the area not to dump their garbage erratically by the roadside, but his words fall on deaf ears.







So to discourage the garbage dumpers from committing these atrocious offenses, the municipality has erected signs warning offenders not to dump their garbage indiscriminately, because if they are caught they will face a hefty 2000 baht fine.

Residents in the area are encouraged to report any wrongdoing by calling the municipality police on 038-249043 or 038-734934.



















