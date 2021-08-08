Poop flies as Pattaya-area neighbors feud

A neighborly feud has seen a Huay Yai woman end up with rocks, eggs and feces on her roof.

Sarocha Buasri went to the media Aug. 7 to complain about the unidentified neighbor in Huay Yai Moo 10 village after nothing was done when she filed a complaint with local police.







Sarocha said her father and the neighbor have been in a long-running feud, and the neighbor has resorted to using slingshots or a catapult to launch all manner of refuse at her home, scaring her children and parents and causing damage.



He has shot fruit peels, duck eggs and even feces in bags on her roof. He also launched rocks, which broke a window, Sarocha said.

The problem has been happening for a long time and Huay Yai police have done nothing, she complained.



































