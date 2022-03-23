Politicians in charge of coastal erosion inspect Pattaya-Jomtien Beach rebuild

Members of Parliament visited Jomtien Beach to inspect the rebuilding of the beach.

Prasertpong Sornnuvatara, vice chairman of the House’s committee considering solutions for coastal erosion and development of marine resources, led the group of legislators to the Pattaya beachfront March 21.



Prasertpong said the visit was to see the condition of the shoreline before its redevelopment and how different completed sections look. The comparison is necessary to determine if the budget requested for the next phase is warranted, he said.

He said research on the Pattaya rebuild will help the House consider similar projects in other coastal areas.





































