Police warn women to stay assertive when drinking with strangers in Pattaya — not all are your friends

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s vibrant nightlife is a big draw for tourists and locals alike, but it’s essential to stay alert and assertive, especially when drinking around people you don’t fully trust. Recent incidents highlight how dangerous situations can arise when boundaries aren’t firmly set.

In one alarming case on July 15, at 2:46 a.m., rescue teams in Pattaya responded to a report near Mae Wilai Market on central Pattaya road involving a woman who appeared heavily intoxicated and possibly drugged. The 41-year-old bar worker, known only as Ms. A, was found confused and semi-conscious after drinking with two men she had met earlier.







According to a good Samaritan, 51-year-old Ms. Natnicha, she noticed the two men rifling through the woman’s handbag in a secluded area. Ms. Natnicha confronted them, and while they stopped and demanded money—receiving 20 baht—she quickly helped the woman sit down and alerted authorities, fearing the woman had been drugged for robbery purposes.

Authorities took Ms. A to the Pattaya Police Station for safety and further examination. It remains unclear if she was drugged or heavily intoxicated, but security footage confirmed the two men’s suspicious behavior. Police are actively investigating the case.



This incident serves as a critical reminder: when drinking in Pattaya—or any nightlife city—always be assertive about your personal space and safety. Trust your instincts. Avoid accepting drinks from strangers, never leave your drink unattended, and if you feel uncomfortable, seek help immediately. Staying alert and confident can help prevent becoming vulnerable to scams, theft, or worse.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Pattaya’s nightlife can be fun and exciting, but safety must come first. Don’t hesitate to say “no,” walk away from questionable situations, and always watch out for yourself and your friends.



































