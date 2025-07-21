PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai provincial police claim that their latest technology has reduced physical assault cases and property-related crimes in Pattaya by at least 40 percent. Police lieutenant general Yingos Thepchamnong, chief of region 2, said that targeted and proactive policing has led to quicker identification of both threats and the arrest of individuals in the seaside resort.







The latest Pattaya “model” is based on new-generation mobile vehicles which use smart surveillance cameras in popular areas and an AI-promoted data base of wanted or high-risk individuals. The system has been developed by the tourist and immigration police in particular, working with Pattaya city authorities and the Central Investigation Bureau.

A UK-based company Gorilla Technology is also contractually involved in international security enhancement, artificial intelligence and smart resource management. Street cameras can now identify random individuals by facial recognition, whilst the latest technology can detect mobile devices even when they are not switched on. Mike Wang, Gorilla’s director for Thailand and Asia, said “Pattaya is becoming a new benchmark both regionally and globally.”

It is difficult to prove improvements in criminal statistics because the date is so soft. For example many crimes are never even reported, let alone solved, and some offences are committed by mutually consenting adults, for example drugs use. But technology experts say that ever more sophisticated anti-crime devices are just round the corner. They include self-driving police cars and forensic software to recover fingerprints as well as virtual reality training potentially to react to threats such as mall shootings or public riots.



There are also upcoming drones with hi-definition zoom lenses, computers which can identify deleted files on laptops and fingertip devices to expose computer users indulging in online financial crime or child pornography. China already operates the AnBot, resistant to gunfire, to patrol banks and schools, whilst touchscreens at Dubai airport are linked to robotic officers. If Big Brother used to be watching you from afar, he is rapidly becoming a close family member.



































