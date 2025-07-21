Thailand sees alarming surge in online scams: Pattaya’s working-age women among most targeted

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand is intensifying its crackdown on cybercrime as online fraud cases reach alarming levels, causing over 60 billion baht in losses last year. Among the hardest-hit are working-age women—particularly in major tourist destinations like Pattaya, where high volumes of digital transactions and steady cash flow make residents and workers vulnerable to scams.

In Pattaya, a city known for its bustling tourism economy and large service-sector workforce, local authorities have ramped up efforts in cooperation with national cybercrime units to protect both residents and visitors from increasingly sophisticated online threats. Many victims are women working in hospitality, nightlife, or freelance sectors, who rely heavily on digital tools for communication and commerce.







According to the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), over 3,381 complaints were filed in 2024 involving fraudulent ads for fake investments, counterfeit products, impersonated banks, and scam pages using celebrity identities. The damage from these cases exceeded 19 billion baht. Officials say a noticeable number of these cases originated or were reported in tourism-heavy cities like Pattaya.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) recorded over 400,000 cybercrime complaints in 2024 alone, with 166,000 more already in the first half of 2025. Fraudulent online shopping remains the most common scam. Alarmingly, 64% of all victims are working-age women, where the digital lifestyle intersects with the risks of online fraud.



To combat the rising threat, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has tightened oversight under the Digital Platform Services (DPS) law. Platforms repeatedly associated with scams can now be labeled “high-risk,” triggering stricter compliance rules. The latest directive—ETDA Notification No. 4/2025, effective as of July 10—requires certain online marketplaces to register and comply with the Royal Decree on Digital Platform Service Businesses B.E. 2565 (2022).

In Pattaya, local police have increased coordination with the Tourist Police and the Online Crime Response Center to ensure that victims—especially women working in nightlife or small business—have accessible reporting channels and receive timely assistance. Mobile awareness campaigns are also being considered to educate residents about the risks and red flags of online scams.



“Tourist cities like Pattaya are a magnet for economic activity, and unfortunately, that includes criminal activity,” one local cybercrime officer stated. “We’re seeing more fake investment offers and online shopping scams targeting people who work hard and rely on their phones for income.”

Government officials continue to urge the public to stay cautious when engaging in digital transactions. Everyone is encouraged to verify sellers, avoid too-good-to-be-true offers, and report suspicious activity via the hotline 1441 or online at www.thaipoliceonline.com.



































