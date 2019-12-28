Police struggle to explain away dumping of ID cards, traffic tickets in Nong Plalai

Banglamung police sparked more questions than they answered while trying to explain how a cache of expired identification cards and old traffic tickets ended up in the woods in Nong Plalai.

Banglamung police chief Pol. Col. Pattanachai Pamornpiboon tried to explain away the dumping of the personal data and government documents as an accident. But why they were on that stretch of road in the first place remains a mystery.

Pattanachai said Royal Thai Police headquarters had ordered the Banglamung station to tidy up to provide more service areas for the public. So had deputy chief Pol. Lt. Col. Samai Somji clean out an unused hallway where boxes upon boxes of old paper documents were stored.

Government regulations require police to retain copies of old traffic tickets, expired ID cards and other government paperwork for 10 years. But, rather than find another storage facility, Samai decided to take expired documents from 2010 and 2011 home to his own house.

Along the way, Pattanachai said they accidentally fell out of Samai’s vehicle, ending up in a wooded area of Nong Plalai.

Despite the potential for identity theft using the old ID cards, Pattanachai brushed off the seriousness of the dumping, saying the old cards couldn’t be used anymore, so it was not a problem.