The carcass of a dead dolphin was found off Kratinglai Beach.

The mammal’s remains were spotted by fishermen about 300 meters off shore at Sukhumvit Soi 6/1 Dec. 23. The animal was badly injured, missing fins and having suffered many wounds.

It was already decomposing, so likely had been dead several days.

Rescue workers pulled the carcass to shore and hauled it away.