Police step up action against claw machines linked to hidden gambling in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
0
222
Nongprue police officers inspect and seize coin-operated claw machines during an enforcement operation in the Khao Talo area.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nongprue Police Station has continued its efforts to curb illegal gambling activities, conducting inspections of claw machines suspected of being used for hidden gambling in the Khao Talo area and surrounding locations within its jurisdiction.

During the inspection, officers seized a total of four automatic claw machines found operating in public areas. The machines included one Doll Mart unit located outside a laundromat; one HAPPY Doll machine outside a grocery store; one WONDER LAND machine; and another HAPPY Doll machine placed outside a Mini Big C store at the Siam Country Club branch. All locations are within Nongprue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi.



Police confiscated the machines as evidence and transferred them to investigators for further legal proceedings. Nongprue police reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing inspections and strict enforcement against hidden gambling activities to maintain public order and protect the community.

Four claw machines suspected of being linked to hidden gambling were confiscated and taken to Nongprue Police Station for legal processing.















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR