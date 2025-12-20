Police step up action against claw machines linked to hidden gambling in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nongprue Police Station has continued its efforts to curb illegal gambling activities, conducting inspections of claw machines suspected of being used for hidden gambling in the Khao Talo area and surrounding locations within its jurisdiction.

During the inspection, officers seized a total of four automatic claw machines found operating in public areas. The machines included one Doll Mart unit located outside a laundromat; one HAPPY Doll machine outside a grocery store; one WONDER LAND machine; and another HAPPY Doll machine placed outside a Mini Big C store at the Siam Country Club branch. All locations are within Nongprue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi.







Police confiscated the machines as evidence and transferred them to investigators for further legal proceedings. Nongprue police reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing inspections and strict enforcement against hidden gambling activities to maintain public order and protect the community.



































