Chinese driver flees after van crashes into home and overturns in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon responded to a report of a van crashing into a residential property along Khao Noi Road, near Mike Orchid Villa housing estate in Nongprue, East Pattaya at around 10:00 p.m. on December 18.

At the scene, officers found a white Toyota overturned on its side after crashing into a residential wall, causing damage to the property. No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.







According to witnesses, the van was driven by a Chinese man who was traveling at high speed before losing control and slamming into the house, causing the vehicle to overturn. After the crash, the driver reportedly exited the vehicle, picked up some personal belongings, and fled on foot into the nearby housing estate.

Police later tracked down and escorted the driver out of the village before taking him into custody at the police station for a breath alcohol test and further legal proceedings. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.



































