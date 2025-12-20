Pattaya Mayor inspects Naklua community project recognized among Green Destination Top 100 Stories 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, together with city executives, department heads, and relevant officials, conducted an on-site visit to the Naklua community and the Khlong Nok Yang area to review activities promoting community-based economic development and cultural tourism.

The initiative has been selected as one of the Green Destination Top 100 Stories Awards 2025, recognizing its role in supporting local entrepreneurs, generating income circulation within the community, and linking tourism with the traditional lifestyles of local fishermen, the historic Naklua market, and surrounding communities.

The project also highlights Khlong Nok Yang as an area of important natural resources and a vital local ecosystem. The focus remains on environmentally friendly tourism and the sustainable preservation of traditional ways of life.







Pattaya City has received recommendations from sustainable tourism development experts to further enhance local attractions in accordance with Green Destinations standards, an internationally recognized evaluation framework. The site visit covered Chao Pho Si Nil Public Park, Khlong Nok Yang, and nearby areas.

During the inspection, the mayor instructed relevant agencies to accelerate solutions to identified issues and ensure continuous follow-up, while emphasizing cooperation among all sectors. The goal is to improve overall site quality and strengthen future activities to deliver tangible and sustainable benefits to the Naklua community.



































