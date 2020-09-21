Police seize 200 kg. crystal meth outside Pattaya-area warehouse

Banglamung police seized 200 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine hidden outside an abandoned warehouse in Nong Plalai.





Forensic officers took fingerprints from the 150-million-baht of “ya ice” packages, burnt charcoal and other debris to help identify its owners.

Police said patrol officers became suspicious of tightly sealed black bags lying in brush about two meters from the road.







Investigators are now scouring local CCTV camera footage to determine who left the bags to be picked up by local drug dealers.







