Shocking video captures Thai man chasing foreign tourist with knife in Jomtien, Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A disturbing video has gone viral on social media showing a terrifying encounter in Jomtien, Pattaya, where a Thai man, armed with a large knife, chased a foreign tourist down a busy street in broad daylight, Feb 22. The footage, which was captured by a dashcam, quickly gained widespread attention, sparking outrage and concern among local residents and tourists alike.

The incident occurred on Jomtien Second Road, near the Copacabana Condo. In the video, the suspect, dressed in a blue T-shirt, black armband, and cream-colored pants, is seen running after a foreign man wearing a black shirt and pants. The foreigner appears to be trying to escape across the road, disregarding the vehicles rushing by. Meanwhile, the attacker, wielding a large knife in his right hand, relentlessly chases the tourist.







The clip was posted by a Facebook user named “Nam” (a pseudonym), who recounted witnessing the frightening scene while driving toward Sattahip to drop off a customer in Bang Saray. Nam explained that upon seeing the incident unfold, they were forced to brake abruptly in shock as the foreign tourist ran right in front of their car. Looking up, Nam noticed the man in the blue shirt with the knife still pursuing the tourist. Concerned for their own safety, as they had female passengers in the car, Nam honked the horn in an attempt to intervene and stop the chase.



Nam posted the video in a Pattaya riders’ group with over 30,000 members, urging other drivers to be aware of the alarming situation. They expressed that while they didn’t know the exact cause of the conflict, the video serves as a warning, especially as it could damage the image of Pattaya as a tourist destination. Nam emphasized that if the person involved was indeed a rider or someone from the local driving community, this kind of violence could create unnecessary fear and jeopardize the reputation of the city’s tourism industry.

Authorities are now awaiting the foreign tourist or any other potential victims to file a formal report with the police, so that an investigation can be launched.































