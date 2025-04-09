Pattaya authorities take precautions ahead of severe weather, urge public to check trees for safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya area has experienced heavy rainfall, affecting up to 40% of the region, with continued rain expected until April 11. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for potential summer storms, urging the public to remain cautious.

In response to the weather warnings, Pattaya Deputy Mayor, Wutthisak Rermkijjakarn, along with Vichawut Pinyo, Head of the Botanical Division, and other officials, conducted an inspection at the Sri Nil Shrine Public Park, located in Naklua. They focused on assessing the condition of large trees to ensure their safety, especially those vulnerable to uprooting or potentially damaging property and people during high winds and storms. The authorities are taking necessary measures to trim or stabilize any trees that pose a risk, ensuring the park remains safe and aesthetically pleasing.







Officials also addressed trees that are tangled with power lines, ensuring they are cleared and maintained for safety. However, any trees that are home to nesting birds will be left untouched until the chicks have fledged. Additionally, the park’s landscape has been enhanced, and playground equipment has been moved to a more secure area to make space for community activities. Measures have also been taken to secure the public area from unauthorized use by homeless individuals.

The public is encouraged to inspect the trees around their homes and trim any that may pose a danger during storms. In case of fallen or dangerous trees, residents can contact Pattaya City Hall for assistance at the 24-hour hotline 1337.



























