Police pick lock to raid Pattaya lock-in party

Lock-in parties don’t work when police bring locksmiths.

It was another night of illegal bar raids Jan. 15 when police showed up at The Box 69 Club on Soi Bongkot around 11:30 p.m. The front door was locked and chained shut, so police went around the back and banged on the door that customers used.







Bar owners refused to open the door, so police blocked both entrances for two hours as a locksmith was brought in.

Once police gained access they found dozens of people in a poorly ventilated, confined, air-conditioned space, drinking and mingling without masks and possibly spreading Covid-19 through copious amounts of cigarette smoke.



Detaining all the patrons, officers also inspected each of the customers’ vehicles for drugs and weapons. None were found.

Police said they would seek a closure order from Chonburi Province.





































