Stop Inflation

Editor;

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha has recently ordered a price freeze on all essential goods to help stop the dramatic rise in prices to help all people, especially the poor.







Does this include gasoline?

What about postal services to conduct business?

I remember when a 1 page letter to my country was B19. It is now B53, almost a 300% increase. 300%? To mail a 1 page letter? This seems excessive.

I hope the Prime Minister is aware of this and includes gasoline and postal services in this price freeze, as well as imported foods, and even reverses the inflationary progression with having prices return to pre-Covid rates.

Sincerely,

Sir William of Doodadshire



























