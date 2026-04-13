Drunk woman rescued after drifting in sea off Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Thai woman was safely rescued after being found floating in the sea near a swimming buoy zone off Pattaya Beach Road in the early hours of April 11.

At around 6:00 a.m., Pattaya municipal officers and special operations staff received reports of a woman who had entered the water while intoxicated and was missing for a period of time.

Rescue teams searched the area and later located her clinging to a buoy in the designated swimming zone. Jet ski operators nearby assisted authorities in bringing her safely back to shore.







Officials said the woman appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol and may have entered the water while experiencing stress and exhaustion. She was later found to have minor injuries on her left wrist and was handed over to rescue volunteers for further care.

Authorities confirmed she was brought to safety without serious harm and reminded the public to avoid entering the sea while intoxicated or in unsafe conditions.































