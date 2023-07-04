Police intensify efforts to capture burglars and restore safety in east Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – A residential community in east Pattaya has been plagued by a series of unsettling burglaries, prompting authorities to step up their efforts to bring the criminals to justice. The incidents, centered around an apartment in Soi Suksumboon in Nong Plalai subdistrict, causing significant distress among the residents.







One victim, Nampeung Eiamsiri, 29, said that just four days after the burglars hit her room on June 16, the culprit targeted “Nong Mali Laundry,” located only three doors away from her own. Though the intruder attempted to break into the coin-operated washing machine, no valuables were stolen. Surveillance cameras captured a clear image of a tall male suspect wearing a blue sports shirt with the number 9, long pants, and flip-flops, entering and leaving the premises while holding items of clothing that he had stolen.







In another alarming incident, Wannicha Satiya, the 34-year-old owner of the laundry, disclosed that on the night of June 28, thieves rode a motorcycle and brazenly cut the power lines in front of the residential area. Surveillance footage confirmed the presence of two male suspects, aged between 30 and 40, riding a black motorcycle while sabotaging the electricity supply.

The recurring incidents have left residents fearful and uncertain of the criminals’ next move. With multiple burglaries and power line tampering in the vicinity, residents are urging authorities to intensify their efforts in capturing the culprits and ensuring community safety.







In response, Pol. Col. Nawin Sinthurat, the Superintendent of Banglamung Police Station, led a team of investigators and forensic officers to inspect the affected area. Their primary goal was to provide support to the residents, assess the risks, and determine the causes of the ongoing incidents. The authorities are committed to implement strategies to prevent future crimes.

Residents expressed gratitude for the genuine concern and tangible actions taken by the police during the visit. Ms. Nampeung, who had endured nights of fear, expressed relief and commended the officers for their efforts. Police have asked residents to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation.

















