Mae Fah Luang University helps boost language skills in the EEC

Pattaya, Thailand – The Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) and Mae Fah Luang University joined forces to organize an academic presentation event at the Amari Pattaya Hotel on July 1. The event showcased the language skills development project led by Deputy Secretary-General, Ms. Thanarat Inthorn.

The project, titled ‘Advancing English and Chinese Language Skills for Smart Teachers and Developing Students into Smart Local Leaders,’ received substantial financial backing from the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Special Development Zone. Its primary objective aimed to bolster the language proficiency of teachers and students in the EEC area, with a specific focus on English and Chinese, ultimately molding them into Smart Teachers and fostering Smart Local Leaders. The project attracted 22 English language teachers and 16 Chinese language teachers.







During the academic year 2021-2022, notable strides were made in elevating education management in the EEC region to international standards. Teachers received comprehensive training in teaching methodologies that integrated language content in English and Chinese. Additionally, student learning was enriched through a range of techniques, including training sessions, professional learning communities (PLC), online teaching, coaching, consulting, networking, and model symposiums, all of which incorporated learning coaching processes.



The dedication and collaboration of the participating teachers were extraordinary, resulting in significant improvements in their leadership abilities, communication skills, lesson planning, presentations, public speaking, language proficiency, and classroom research. However, an in-depth evaluation conducted by the working group revealed the necessity for further emphasis on strengthening fundamental grammar skills and instilling confidence in accurate reading. These areas were identified as pivotal in enabling teachers to become exemplary role models for their students.







In light of these findings, Mae Fah Luang University has unveiled plans to further enhance the language skills of teachers in English and Chinese. The university’s objective is to cultivate a new generation of Smart Teachers by building upon the exemplary teachers who participated in the project’s first year. These exceptional educators will serve as prototypes and curriculum developers, extending the project’s impact to other schools and teachers within the EEC region.

















