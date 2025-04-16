Police in Pattaya set up strict checkpoints to reduce accidents during Songkran Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong Nimsuwan, the head of the Traffic Police at Pattaya City Police Station, led a team to provide assistance to road users and prevent accidents during the Songkran Festival on April 15. This effort is part of the ongoing “7 Dangerous Days” campaign, aiming to reduce road accidents during the holiday period.

On the fourth night of the campaign, Pattaya City Police set up a checkpoint and conducted alcohol breath tests on Pattaya Second Road, near the traffic lights at the intersection of Central Pattaya.







Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong explained that the checkpoint was in line with the National Police Office’s policy to reduce fatalities and injuries during Songkran. As Pattaya is a world-renowned tourist destination, special attention is given to enforcing laws against drunk driving to ensure the safety of both local residents and tourists. Over the first four nights of the operation, 66 individuals were arrested for drunk driving.



























