Governor confirms no mafia in Pattaya after viral video of Indian tourist being punched in Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong has ordered an immediate investigation into the assault of an Indian tourist that took place near the entrance of Walking Street, a major tourist hotspot along Pattaya Beach Road. The incident, which sparked concern both locally and nationally, has raised questions about tourist safety and the image of Pattaya as an international destination.

The attack, which reportedly occurred in South Pattaya, has drawn the attention of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, who called for urgent action to ensure justice and reinforce safety measures in tourist areas.







In response, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet attended a high-level meeting at the Pattaya City Police Operations Center to discuss the situation and possible measures moving forward.

The Governor has confirmed that there is no mafia presence in Pattaya following the viral video of an Indian tourist being punched on Walking Street. He emphasized that the incident was a personal matter and resulted from a misunderstanding due to communication issues between the individuals involved. The Governor reassured the public that the situation was not related to organized crime, but rather a conflict between individuals. He urged both locals and tourists to maintain peaceful interactions and reiterated that such incidents are isolated and not reflective of the overall safety in the city.

While the investigation proceeds, online discussion reflects a mix of concern, frustration, and growing tension between local residents and some foreign visitors. Several citizens expressed dissatisfaction with what they perceive as selective law enforcement and called for stricter control of both tourists and local security efforts.

One commenter said, “There are volunteer defense officers all over the country. They should be checking for weapons in villages, not just sitting in tents.” Others expressed frustration with specific behaviors of some tourists from India, citing repeated complaints of disrespectful or aggressive conduct. Comments ranged from concerns about public safety to calls for pre-visa training sessions for foreigners on local laws and expectations.

“There are fights almost every day now. It’s not fun or safe anymore,” another local wrote. Others voiced disappointment, asking why attacks by foreigners on Thais are rarely investigated with equal urgency.

