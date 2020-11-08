Police drill on emergency response to hospital emergencies

Pattaya police practiced their response to the type of gang fights that resulted in injuries and property damage at two Bangkok facilities in July.

Deputy police chief Pol. Lt. Col. Nitat Wean Pradub led the Nov. 5 exercise at Pattaya Hospital before the year-end holidays when both accidents and tensions escalate.







Hospitals historically have been considered safe places and neutral ground that required little police presence. But several incidents in Bangkok and the Northeast in July in which rival gang members stormed emergency rooms, injured nurses and broke equipment in an effort to continue hurting their enemies served as a wakeup call to law enforcement.

In the simulation, a gang fight broke out at the Yes pub on Chalermprakiat Road. Police responded and broke up the combatants, but some followed ambulances to Pattaya Hospital to finish settling their score.



Police arrived first and closed off the emergency room and then took positions outside to intercept the gang-bangers. Meanwhile, more officers were posted inside to protect patients and staff until the injured were discharged.



