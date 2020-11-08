Pattaya temple fair raises money for crematorium

Boonkanjanaram Temple hosted its annual temple fair, this time to raise funds for a new crematorium.







Thais and expats attended the festive event which featured lots of food, locally made products and other items for sale. Live music, shows and other activities provided the entertainment.

Buddhists were invited to patriciate in the “kathin” ceremony to offer robes, necessities and cash to monks and the temple as a merit-making gesture.

The temple also hosted a Nov. 4 raffle with tickets at just 50 baht each to raise money for the crematorium with two motorcycles and other prizes for winners.











