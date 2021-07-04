Police come up dry as 30 water meters go missing near Pattaya

More than 30 water meters have been stolen from houses in Khao Maikaew with police making no progress in catching the thieves.

Kwanjit Thongnak said a thief stole the water meter outside her house in Marb Kha Wan Village in Moo 2 village around 11 p.m. July 2. She heard a motorbike leaving, but didn’t see the perpetrator. She filed a report at Huay Yai Police Station Saturday.







Another resident, Nawin Sangthong, said four meters went missing from four shophouses in the same area. He said a dozen meters were stolen earlier.

Each victim reported to police, but investigators have not arrested anyone for the crime, which is costly for sufferers.

























