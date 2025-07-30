Police called to mediate after Chinese tourists crash jet skis, damage costs soar off Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – A jet ski accident involving Chinese tourists occurred near Soi 9 on Pattaya Beach, resulting in injuries and property damage. Officials from the Pattaya municipal enforcement unit and lifeguards promptly responded to the scene.

The incident happened when two jet skis collided, causing at least one tourist to be injured. Emergency medical personnel from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation were dispatched to transport the injured to a local hospital for treatment.







Following the accident, local police from the Pattaya City Police Station arrived to investigate the cause and mediate compensation claims between the parties regarding damage to the jet skis.

Public reaction on social media reflected growing concerns over jet ski safety in Pattaya’s popular beach zones. Comments ranged from warnings about reckless driving — particularly at Tawaen Beach — to speculation over the financial burden of repair costs.

Officials urge tourists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to safety regulations when using jet skis to prevent further accidents.



































