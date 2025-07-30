Pattaya repaints crosswalk near Walking Street — clear and helpful but riders must respect them too

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city has recently repainted the crosswalk near the intersection at Wat Chaimongkol, just before turning onto Walking Street — a busy area with many tourists crossing on foot. Having well-marked, visible crosswalks like this is a positive step toward improving pedestrian safety.

However, local residents and pedestrians have shared concerns that despite traffic signals, many drivers and motorcyclists still fail to stop for pedestrians using the crosswalk. One person reported, “Last night, some vehicles stopped, but halfway across, a motorbike grazed me and I fell hard, injuring my hip.”







Clear crosswalk markings are just the beginning. True safety depends on all road users respecting the rules. Drivers must remember that crosswalks are not just paint on the road, but zones where pedestrians have the right of way and should be given priority.

Improving road safety in Pattaya requires cooperation from everyone — city officials building infrastructure and drivers practicing discipline and respect for traffic laws. Together, this creates a safer, more welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike.



































