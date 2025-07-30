Pattaya officials respond after Russian girl injured by porcupinefish spine on Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials from the Jomtien municipal enforcement team rushed to check on a young Russian girl, aged 11, after she was injured by a porcupinefish spine while playing along the shoreline.

The incident occurred on Jomtien Beach, where the girl suddenly screamed in pain after the sharp spine pierced her leg. She reportedly began shivering, possibly from shock or a mild allergic reaction to the puncture.







Her guardians quickly opted to take her to a hospital themselves for further medical treatment. Officials on site offered guidance and ensured the family received full assistance during the situation.

While not common, such injuries from marine creatures can happen on busy beaches, and authorities remind beachgoers—especially families with children—to be cautious when walking or playing near the water’s edge.



































