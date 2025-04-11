Police break violent clash between two minivan drivers over 300 baht commission in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A team of police officers and rescue personnel rushed to the scene to break up a violent altercation between two minivan drivers on Pattaya Second Road. Upon arrival, authorities found the situation still chaotic, with both parties continuing to engage in violent behavior.

One of the individuals, identified as 35-year-old Tinnakorn Neuthong, had sustained serious head injuries and bruises all over his body. Rescue workers provided initial first aid, but as they worked, the opposing party launched another attack, making the scene even more frantic. Concerned for their safety, bystanders, including tourists and employees in the area, ran for cover.







Tinnakorn was assaulted further, with the attackers repeatedly kicking him, even while rescue personnel were attempting to treat his injuries. The police were able to regain control of the situation and stabilize the scene, after which the injured man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Upon questioning, Boonmee Mahawan, 34, a minivan driver, explained that the altercation began over a disagreement about how Tinnakorn had been speaking, along with a dispute over a 300 Baht commission that Tinnakorn refused to share. The two had been drinking beer at a regular spot where minivans parked when the argument escalated into violence.

Another witness, 35-year-old Nattapong Wongsarach, stated that Tinnakorn had walked up and started shouting, challenging anyone to fight him. Nattapong tried to intervene, but Tinnakorn refused to listen, escalating the situation. The fight quickly spiraled out of control.

Tinnakorn himself admitted to having had previous disagreements with the attackers. He drove to the minivan station to “clear the air” but, when things didn’t go as planned, the situation became violent, and he was severely beaten. A concerned bystander then called the police to break up the altercation.



Footage from local residents shows the disturbing scene of the brawl, with both parties refusing to stop fighting despite efforts to separate them. Meanwhile, bystanders and tourists fled the area in panic. Tinnakorn was eventually unable to defend himself and suffered further injuries before emergency responders arrived.

The police have summoned both parties to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning and will proceed with legal action to ensure justice is served.



























