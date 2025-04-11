Drunken spat erupts between couple on Pattaya Beach, tourists attempt to intervene

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police officers and rescue personnel responded to a violent scene on Pattaya Beach Road, North Pattaya where they found 49-year-old Suthon (surname withheld) and 42-year-old Rungnapa (surname withheld) engaged in a chaotic fight, yelling at tourists who attempted to intervene.

Both individuals appeared heavily intoxicated, and their statements were disjointed. They explained that they had been drinking together when a disagreement escalated into physical violence, resulting in injuries, including bruises on their faces and bodies. Rescue workers provided initial medical assistance.







Eyewitnesses reported seeing the couple fighting and insulting each other, with the woman choking the man and continuing the assault without concern for those attempting to stop the altercation. The cause of the argument was unclear, but witnesses confirmed both individuals were heavily intoxicated. After the incident, local authorities were quickly alerted to handle the situation.



























