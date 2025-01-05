Police arrest foreign gang for illegal tourist services in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police conducted an operation in Pattaya, Chonburi, to investigate illegal tour guiding activities in one of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations on January 4. Authorities had received intelligence that foreign nationals were illegally working as tour guides without proper permits.

The operation focused on the area near the Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya, a known hotspot for tourist activities. Upon surveillance, officers observed four foreign nationals behaving suspiciously, such as exchanging documents and assisting tourists. The suspects were seen escorting tourists across to Koh Larn Island, then returning to wait for the next group.







Upon investigation, it was revealed that the four individuals – three Russian nationals and one Indian national – held tourist visas, which do not permit employment in Thailand. They also lacked the necessary work permits to legally operate as tour guides.

After preliminary questioning, the individuals were charged with “working without authorization” and were taken to Pattaya Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings. This incident reflects the tourism police’s ongoing efforts to protect Thailand’s image as a world-class tourist destination, ensuring that both Thai and international visitors can enjoy a safe and well-regulated environment.

































