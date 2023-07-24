Pork sausages from China smuggled into Thailand in passenger’s suitcase at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Pork sausages from China were recently found illegally smuggled into Thailand in a passenger’s suitcase at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Livestock officials are now asking the general public to report any sightings of such products, as unauthorized pork products from abroad carry a risk of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Officials earlier this month at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport seized 8.5 kilograms of pork sausages kept inside a suitcase of a passenger from China. Sniffer dogs from the Quarantine and Inspection Canine unit of the Department of Livestock Development (DLD) were involved in the operation.







DLD Deputy Director-General and Spokesperson Sophat Chawalkul said the department in 2018 escalated preventative measures against the import of animal diseases, following reports of ASF outbreaks in Asian countries.

Officials have since seized several pork products carried by arriving passengers, many of which tested positive for the genetic material specific to the ASF virus.







The DLD spokesman said that although ASF does not affect humans, an outbreak of the disease among livestock could have devastating consequences for Thailand’s pork farming industry.

The DLD has put in place special measures to monitor the movement of live pigs and pork carcasses, as well as outbreaks in other countries. Imports of live pigs and pork products from countries with active ASF outbreaks are being delayed, while measures have been stepped up at airports and international borders to suppress any unauthorized imports of live animals and animal products.

According to the 2015 Animal Epidemics Act, anyone importing live animals or animal parts without authorization faces up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both. (NNT)























